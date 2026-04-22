Urbanna artist Jacquie Colligan kicks off series

The Tides Inn has named Urbanna artist Jacquie Colligan to kick off the new season’s Local Artist series for 2026. Her artwork will be on display at the entrance lobby through mid-July. The inn is located at 80 King Carter Drive in Irvington.

Colligan became an artist member of Virginia Watercolor Society nearly 20 years ago. To attain that goal, an artist must be selected for exhibition in three annual juried shows of the Virginia Watercolor Society. Colligan’s painting “Electric Sky” won the Award of Distinction. Another of her pieces was selected to show in the annual Central Virginia Watercolor Guild’s Show in Charlottesville.

A 30-year member of The Rappahannock Art League (RAL), “A Beautiful Mind,” won Best in Show at the 53rd annual Labor Day show, their most prestigious event of the year. A year later, her Yupo-styled “Rainbow Sunset” claimed the Purple Ribbon for Non-Traditional Art, the most coveted award for that genre…