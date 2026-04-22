75.5 F
Urbanna
Thursday, April 23, 2026

804-758-2328

sharp-energy
Community

Urbanna artist Jacquie Colligan kicks off series

Updated:
Southside Sentinel
By Southside Sentinel
Jacquies-Blue-Ribbon-Sangre-de-Cristo
Jacquie Colligan with her first place work at a Rappahannock Art League show. (Contributed)

The Tides Inn has named Urbanna artist Jacquie Colligan to kick off the new season’s Local Artist series for 2026. Her artwork will be on display at the entrance lobby through mid-July. The inn is located at 80 King Carter Drive in Irvington.

Colligan became an artist member of Virginia Watercolor Society nearly 20 years ago. To attain that goal, an artist must be selected for exhibition in three annual juried shows of the Virginia Watercolor Society. Colligan’s painting “Electric Sky” won the Award of Distinction. Another of her pieces was selected to show in the annual Central Virginia Watercolor Guild’s Show in Charlottesville.

A 30-year member of The Rappahannock Art League (RAL), “A Beautiful Mind,” won Best in Show at the 53rd annual Labor Day show, their most prestigious event of the year. A year later, her Yupo-styled “Rainbow Sunset” claimed the Purple Ribbon for Non-Traditional Art, the most coveted award for that genre…

There's more to this story...

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Many more news articles, photos and ads are available
only to those who subscribe to our
printed newspaper or our online e-Edition.

Pick up a copy or Subscribe today!

e-Edition Printed version

For assistance, call 804-758-2328.

Southside Sentinel
Southside Sentinelhttps://ssentinel.com
The Southside Sentinel has been serving Middlesex County and the adjacent region since April 9, 1896; SSentinel.com since 1997.
Previous article
YMCA honors MC volunteers at Community Impact Dinner
Next article
MC school staff eyed to receive $1,000 bonuses

e-Edition

Stay Connected

4,609FansLike
1,063FollowersFollow
1,743FollowersFollow
101SubscribersSubscribe

Serving the Middle Peninsula and
surrounding areas since 1896.

Contact us: editor@ssentinel.com

© Southside Sentinel 2026

Make an Advertising Payment

Not for subscriptions
A surcharge of up to 3% applies to credit card charges (debit/ACH exempt).

PAY NOW