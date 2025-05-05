Mr. Everett Lewis Lawson Jr., known to family and friends as “Teenie,” was born on Jan. 23, 1947.

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, he passed away peacefully at home in Topping at the age of 78, surrounded by his family.

Everett was born in New Jersey, but followed his father’s dreams of moving back to Virginia in 1995. Everett was one of three children born to the late Everett and Abbie Lawson.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Tiver; and his son, David Lawson.

Everett is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cynthia Lawson; his sons, Everett and Clint (Kaitlyn); grandchildren, Ariella and Beckett; brother, Cary Lawson; and cousin and longtime best friend, Alan Blake.

Everett enjoyed his time as a young man hunting and fishing with his cousin, Forrest “Bootsie” Coleman. Everett in his later years after retirement from Mannington Mills in New Jersey enjoyed his yard work and everyone in the Topping area would stop and talk to him while he was on his mower. The past three and half years Everett devoted every second of his life to his granddaughters, Ariella and Beckett.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, hospice care and the Middlesex County Volunteer Rescue Squad for the care of Everett while he fought his battle with cancer.