Churches in Brief: April 30, 2026

The weekly summer worship service at Bethpage Camp-Resort is set for 9 a.m. this Sunday, May 3, at the Bethpage amphitheater. All community members, local campers and visitors are invited. Casual dress is acceptable. If there is inclement weather, the service will be at Bethpage’s pavilion or rally center. Campers and community members are invited.

This is the 45th year that Urbanna Baptist Church and Bethpage Camp-Resort have co-hosted the summer Sunday services.

This week’s speaker is Ronnie Russell of Hermitage Baptist Church of Church View in Middlesex County. Music will be provided by Charles “Bunny” Dunlevy of Urbanna United Methodist Church.

For information, you may contact Bob Fitch at 804-291-6434 or John Smith at 804-832-7561. The number of Urbanna Baptist Church is 804-758-2720.

Bethpage is located at 4685 Old Virginia St., just outside Urbanna.

Mount Zion Baptist Church will celebrate Women’s Day on Sunday, May 10, at 11 a.m. The message on this glorious day will be delivered by the Rev. Margaret Louden, associate pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church and the worship leader will be Sister Ann Ward of Union Shiloh Baptist Church. The music will be rendered by Mount Zion’s own combined choirs, under the direction of Brother Leon Harris.

The women have chosen to wear pastel colors to help celebrate their day.

The Rev. Dr. Fred D. Holmes is the pastor of Mount Zion.

For information, email reedefisherc@yahoo.com.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 317 Town Bridge Road, Saluda, on Sunday, May 3, will have a service at 9 a.m. There will be no Sunday school and no 11 a.m. service. Immanuel Baptist Church will fellowship at 11 a.m. with Shiloh Baptist Church, Laneview, for their 11 a.m. service.

Also coming up at Immanuel:

Sunday, May 10 — 9 a.m. baptism, Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 17 – Women’s Day at 11 a.m. Minister Tina Bonney of First Baptist Church Amburg will deliver The Preached Word. Minister Bonney will be accompanied by George Robins and his Gospel Robins, as well as the whole congregation. The theme will be “Women Praising the Lord” scripture from Proverbs 31:30. The worship leader will be the Rev. Dr. Margaret Louden of St. Paul Baptist Church, Church View.

“We look forward to your fellowshipping with us at these services,” an Immanuel spokesman said.

The Rev. Dr. John C. Wright Jr. is Immanuel’s pastor.

For information, call 804-758-4550.

Lower United Methodist Church (LUMC) at 120 Lower Church Road, Hartfield, invites everyone to join them this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. for their traditional worship service in LUMC’s historic sanctuary.

Adult Sunday school is offered Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in the LUMC Fellowship Hall, preceded by Coffee Fellowship beginning at 9:15 a.m.

LUMC’s women’s choral ensemble, Wellspring, meets Monday at 6 p.m.; and at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, LUMC’s handbell choir, Embellish, will practice.

The community is invited to stop by the LUMC Fellowship Hall Wednesdays from 7:30 to 9 a.m. for free coffeehouse drinks.

All are invited to a time of group prayer every Wednesday at 4 p.m.

For information, visit lowerumc.org.

Zion Branch Baptist Church, Saluda, will celebrate Women’s Day on Sunday, May 3, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be associate minister Serita Edloe, New Hope Fellowship, Hartfield. Music will be rendered by Angie Bynum and Divine Favor, Newport News.

All are invited.

For information, call 804-466-1128.

The Middlesex County Literary Union Executive Board will convene at St. Paul Baptist Church in Jamaica on Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m.

The pastor of St. Paul is the Rev. Kenneth G. Dunn.

Christ Church Parish (Episcopal) at 56 Christchurch Lane in Christchurch welcomes everyone to attend services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. There is a coffee hour after each service. A nursery is provided in the fellowship hall during the 10:30 a.m. service.

On the second Sunday of each month, children pre-kindergarten through grade five are welcome to attend a Sunday school class (“Godly Play”) during the 10:30 a.m. service. They then join their parents for worship in the church.

Come join them for their Spring Fling Fest at Christ Church Parish on Friday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. Indulge in grilled hot dogs, snacks, freshly popped corn and homemade cupcakes! Soft drinks, beer and wine round out the list. All are available for purchase.

Enjoy live local musical performers, “Jumbo Lump Daddy and The Backfin Boys” and new teenage talent, Roxy Coke, along with other young special guest musicians.

Raffles and door prizes add to the excitement. Come celebrate spring’s arrival with them in the parish hall of Christ Church Parish, 26 Christ Church Lane, Saluda.

For information, call 804-758-2006.

Escobrook Baptist Church in Mascot will celebrate its church anniversary on Sunday, May 3, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Arthur K. Roane will deliver the morning message.

Dinner will be served.

The afternoon service will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a guest from Union Prospect Baptist Church, Cologne. The Rev. Michael Thornton, his choir, officers, members and friends will join him as well.

Everyone is invited to attend.

For information, email brooks2511@verizon.net.

Grafton Baptist Church, Hartfield, will observe Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, at 11:15 a.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Tina Bonney, with music by George Robinson and his Robinettes.

The church invites all attendees to join in the celebration by wearing pastel colors in honor of Mother’s Day.

All are welcome to attend this meaningful time of worship and fellowship.

Union Shiloh Baptist Church in Jamaica will celebrate its annual Men’s Day on Sunday, May 3, at 11 a.m.

Pastor Dr. John C. Wright of Immanuel Baptist Church will deliver the Message. He will be accompanied by his Men’s Chorus and the entire Immanuel Church family.

Folks continue to celebrate the start of Kilmarnock United Methodist Church’s Laundry Day Ministry.

Church members go to Speed Wash, 110 Irvington Road, Kilmarnock, three days each month to greet, talk with customers, help bring their laundry into the facility and pay for all laundry costs during the nine hours each month that they are present, reported Whitney Lang.

The ministry has grown to include water and snacks, individual packets of detergent and coloring books and crayons for children who accompany their parents. The owner of the laundromat has been a part of this mission from its inception and has made these “laundry missionaries” welcome.

To support this mission, call 804-435-1797.

(The deadline for submitting church brief items is 11 a.m. Tuesday for that week’s paper. Items are subject to editing and may be emailed to Editor@SSentinel.com. Please include a contact person’s name and phone number. Due to the volume of items received, the Sentinel cannot always run announcements from out-of-county churches.)