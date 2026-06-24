Committee to address noise in MC

On Tuesday, May 5, Supervisors voted, 4-1, to rescind the noise ordinance, but by law the board had to also approve a rescinding ordinance. The rescinding ordinance states that the “board of supervisors … previously adopted an ordinance on April 7, 2026, that repealed in its entirety the county’s prior noise control ordinance adopted on Dec. 21, 2004, and enacted a replacement noise ordinance.
“Be it further ordained that this rescission and repeal of the April 7 . . . noise ordinance does not, by its adoption, enact any replacement noise ordinance nor does it revive the Dec. 21, 2004 Middlesex County noise control ordinance.”
The board agreed to form a committee of county officials and citizens to create a Noise Control Committee that will research and come up with a plan for a more suitable noise control ordinance. “We are going to take our time and do it right for the citizens of Middlesex County this time,” said Hartfield District Supervisor Bill Harris.
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