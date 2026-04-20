John Dallas “J.D.” Davis Jr. of Locust Hill, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Born on June 11, 1953, J.D. was a lifelong resident of Middlesex County.

He graduated from Hargrave Military Academy in 1972 and later attended Rappahannock Community College, where he completed coursework to earn his state waterworks and wastewater operator’s license through the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR).

J.D. dedicated 38-1/2 years of service to the community through his work at Mizpah Health Care Center, from which he retired. He was deeply involved in local government and civic life, serving on the Middlesex County Planning Commission for 28-1/2 years and as a voting machine programmer for the Middlesex Electoral Board for 29 years. He also represented Middlesex on the Middle Peninsula Community Services Board for four years.

A man of strong faith and fellowship, J.D. was a member of Harmony Grove Baptist Church. He was also a member of Urbanna Masonic Lodge No. 83 and a past master. In addition, he was involved with the Richmond Umpires Association and Chesterfield Sports Officials, officiating NCAA and VHSL baseball and softball games. J.D. had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Dallas Davis Sr.; his mother, Myrtle D. Faulkner; his stepfather, Charles W. Faulkner Sr.; and his sisters, Martha Lou Cottingham and Ann Carleton Davis Gresham.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Mary Ann Davis; his daughters, Emily Wills (Will), Melissa Welch (Brent), and Jana Copley (Hunter); his beloved grandchildren, Kayla Wills, Ethan Wills, Finley Welch, Parker Welch, Charlotte Copley, and Sophie Copley; and brother-in-law, Don Cottingham.

The family will receive friends at Harmony Grove Baptist Church in Topping, beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 17, and a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. A private burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the S.T.A.R. Sports Complex at Middlesex High School or the Middlesex Sports Complex, Attn: Johnny Fleet, P.O. Box 55, Hartfield, VA 23071.