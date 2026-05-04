Donald Bowen Richwine Sr., 90, of Urbanna, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, surrounded by loved ones.

Born on Feb. 23, 1936, in Urbanna, Don was the son of Katherine and Edson Douglas Richwine. Don spent most of his childhood in Urbanna and attended Christchurch School and then the University of Virginia.

Don was an engineer for the Virginia State Water Control Board, a loving husband and devoted father. He was known for his sense of humor, persistent storytelling, never-ending kindness, and made what was widely known as the best oyster stew ever eaten. He enjoyed fishing and crabbing, and he loved coaching and mentoring young people throughout his life. Over the years he served as president of Tuckahoe Little League, a member of the board at his church, and as a town councilman and then – like his grandfather before him, as the mayor of the Town of Urbanna. He set an example of service to his community often emulated by his children and grandchildren.

He regularly participated in social events in the community and had a deep commitment to his faith. He was a longtime and faithful member of the United Methodist Church (UMC), both in Urbanna and at Trinity UMC in Richmond.

Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judith Richwine; his three children, Katherine Richwine, Bowen Richwine, and Margaret Samuel, and their spouses; and five grandchildren, Britton, Alex, Owen, Charlie, and John.

Family and friends were of the utmost importance in his long life, and he felt blessed to have known all five grandchildren as long as he did.

Don was preceded in death by both parents and his two brothers, Douglas and David.

A service is planned for noon June 19 at Urbanna United Methodist Church.

Don will be deeply missed and forever remembered. The family asks, if desired, please consider – in lieu of flowers – giving a donation in Don’s memory to Urbanna United Methodist Church.

Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda is assisting the family.