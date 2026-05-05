Karen Lynn Estes Bergdoll, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

She was born on Oct. 27, 1948, in Richmond, and grew up in Middlesex County, where she graduated from Middlesex High School and built the foundation of a life dedicated to service, family, and community. Karen devoted much of her life to caring for others. She served for many years as a paramedic before achieving her goal of becoming a registered nurse in 2006.

Her passion for fire and rescue work was unwavering. She volunteered with the Mathews Volunteer Rescue Squad, Middlesex Volunteer Rescue Squad, and East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad, where she was honored as a life member. Her commitment extended into her professional career, including emergency room nursing and more than 20 years with LifeCare Medical Transport. In addition to her work in healthcare, Karen was involved in her family’s travel and hospitality business, Dashing Cavalier Tours, reflecting her adventurous spirit and love of connecting with people.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, John Creel Estes Jr., and Evelyn “Evaleigh” Bare Estes; her brothers, John Creel “Johnny” Estes, III, and Gary Warren Estes.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Katherina Campbell (Larry) and Kimberly Smith (Jason); her grandsons, Caleb (Jamie) Campbell, John Creel Campbell, and Justin Smith; her great-granddaughter, Saylor Campbell; her sister, Lisa Estes, and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She also leaves behind countless fire and EMS colleagues and dear friends, all of whom she considered family and held close to her heart.

Karen will be remembered for her kind and giving nature, her deep compassion, her determination, and her quick wit. She had a vibrant sense of humor, a bright mind, and an infectious laugh that could light up any room. She loved roller coasters, teaching as an EVOC instructor, music of all kinds, and especially dancing and karaoke. Above all, she embraced life with a spirit of adventure and a willingness to try anything at least once.

A celebration of Karen’s life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Church of the Nazarene, 1009 Cricket Hill Road, Hudgins. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local volunteer fire and rescue departments in honor of Karen’s lifelong devotion to serving others.

Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, is assisting the family.