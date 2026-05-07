64.3 F
Urbanna
Friday, May 8, 2026

804-758-2328

sharp-energy
News

Middlesex supervisors vote 4-1 to rescind noise ordinance

Updated:
Larry Chowning
By Larry Chowning

The Middlesex County Board of Supervisors voted, 4-1, on Tuesday, May 5, to rescind a noise ordinance passed by the board in April. The board agreed to create a committee to formulate a more compatible ordinance for rural Middlesex.

Supervisors instructed Middlesex County Administrator Kevin Gentry to be proactive in getting the word out to the community when controversial issues arise through local media, social media and the Middlesex County website for more transparency.

At the public hearing in April, most of the speakers supported the noise ordinance. When it passed it created a frenzy throughout the county and on Tuesday citizens responded that the ordinance was more suitable for a urban setting – not rural Middlesex.

There will be a more comprehensive story in a future print edition of the Southside Sentinel.

Check later for more on this developing story.

Larry Chowning
Larry Chowninghttps://ssentinel.com
Larry is a reporter for the Southside Sentinel and author of several books centered around the people and places of the Chesapeake Bay.
Previous article
Longtime civic leader Russ Russell celebrates 100

e-Edition

Stay Connected

4,609FansLike
1,063FollowersFollow
1,743FollowersFollow
101SubscribersSubscribe

Serving the Middle Peninsula and
surrounding areas since 1896.

Contact us: editor@ssentinel.com

© Southside Sentinel 2026

Make an Advertising Payment

Not for subscriptions
A surcharge of up to 3% applies to credit card charges (debit/ACH exempt).

PAY NOW