Middlesex supervisors vote 4-1 to rescind noise ordinance

The Middlesex County Board of Supervisors voted, 4-1, on Tuesday, May 5, to rescind a noise ordinance passed by the board in April. The board agreed to create a committee to formulate a more compatible ordinance for rural Middlesex.

Supervisors instructed Middlesex County Administrator Kevin Gentry to be proactive in getting the word out to the community when controversial issues arise through local media, social media and the Middlesex County website for more transparency.

At the public hearing in April, most of the speakers supported the noise ordinance. When it passed it created a frenzy throughout the county and on Tuesday citizens responded that the ordinance was more suitable for a urban setting – not rural Middlesex.

There will be a more comprehensive story in a future print edition of the Southside Sentinel.

Check later for more on this developing story.