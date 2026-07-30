Sports

Deltaville Deltas split weekend series, playoffs this weekend

Updated:
Stephen Blue
By Stephen Blue
pickoff attempt at first base
Deltaville Deltas Spencer Crittenden tags a Caribe Baseball runner on a pickoff attempt at first base on Saturday night. (Photo by Stephen Blue)

The final week of the regular season for the Deltaville Deltas is leading to what promises to be a potentially exciting playoff run. The Deltas split their weekend series, dropping a hard fought home game to Caribe Baseball, 6-1, before trouncing the Richmond Dirt Devils on the road, 14-0.

This week the Deltas conclude their regular season schedule, hosting the Richmond Brewers on Friday night at Deltaville Ballpark. On Sunday, the Richmond NABA (National Adult Baseball Association) playoffs begin, and the Deltas will travel for the first round matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Deltas, with an 11-6 overall record, sit in sixth place, and will take on the third seeded team (at press time, the Richmond Trash Pandas) in the opening round of the eight-team playoff.

Caribe 6, Deltas 1

Despite out-hitting their opponent, the Deltas were unable to string together timely hits on Saturday night, falling 6-1 to Caribe Baseball…

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Stephen Blue
Stephen Blue
Stephen Blue is assistant coach of the Deltaville Deltas, and manages the team's statistics and media. He first played at Deltaville Ballpark as a Little Leaguer in 1991, and joined the Deltas as a player in 2004.
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