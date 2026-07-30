Deltaville Deltas split weekend series, playoffs this weekend

The final week of the regular season for the Deltaville Deltas is leading to what promises to be a potentially exciting playoff run. The Deltas split their weekend series, dropping a hard fought home game to Caribe Baseball, 6-1, before trouncing the Richmond Dirt Devils on the road, 14-0.

This week the Deltas conclude their regular season schedule, hosting the Richmond Brewers on Friday night at Deltaville Ballpark. On Sunday, the Richmond NABA (National Adult Baseball Association) playoffs begin, and the Deltas will travel for the first round matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Deltas, with an 11-6 overall record, sit in sixth place, and will take on the third seeded team (at press time, the Richmond Trash Pandas) in the opening round of the eight-team playoff.

Caribe 6, Deltas 1

Despite out-hitting their opponent, the Deltas were unable to string together timely hits on Saturday night, falling 6-1 to Caribe Baseball…