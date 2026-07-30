Rescue Regatta fundraiser is this Friday & Saturday

The fourth annual Rescue Regatta continues its tradition as a vital fundraiser for the Middlesex County Volunteer Rescue Squad (MCVRS) and a “FUN-raiser” for the community. This exceptional event blends excitement on the water, live music, delicious food, a lively auction and the spirit of giving to support the dedicated volunteer rescue squad, which serves Middlesex County 24/7.

Last year’s event set a high mark, with standout moments like the Colonial Seaport Foundation’s Luna joining the fleet and a record $30,000 check written to MCVRS — the squad’s most successful year yet, thanks to generous sailors, sponsors, and attendees. Organizers are aiming even higher for 2026.

This year, the Deltaville Maritime Museum (DMM) — a key partner whose support has helped make the event shine — has graciously offered to host the festivities. There would be no Rescue Regatta without the foundational support of Fishing Bay Yacht Club, including race management, committee boat, scoring and community outreach.

The Midnight Ukulele Society brings its whimsical style, and familiar playlist for a fun kickoff. The Michael Clark Band featuring Tracy Clark on vocals returns by popular demand. “Their amazing sound is too good to miss!” Mennett said.

Event highlights include:

Friday, July 31, 4-8 p.m. — Happy hour at DMM’s Opti Bar featuring beer, wine and signature cocktails and then, a live concert by Midnight Ukulele Society; plus, light refreshments, live auction previews, T-shirt and swag sales; a skipper meeting; and race registration. Tickets (available at Hurd’s Hardware in Deltaville) are $15.

Saturday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. — Racing (registration information available online at rescueregatta.life), post-race happy hour at DMM’s Opti Bar, then Michael Clark Band concert; plus, dinner, dancing, awards presentation, raffle and live auction. Tickets (available at Hurd’s Hardware in Deltaville) are $35, $25 for concert only.

Deltaville Maritime Museum is located at 287 Jackson Creek Road in Deltaville.

Why your participation matters

MCVRS has proudly served since 1956, operating advanced life support ambulances across a large, rural coverage area with challenging terrain and water boundaries. It relies heavily on donations, the MCVRS Auxiliary, and events like its regatta, since county funding and insurance billing don’t cover everything. Your support funds vehicles, equipment, training, and more, ensuring help arrives when someone calls.