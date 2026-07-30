Middlesex Family YMCA hosts 20th annual Golf Classic

The Middlesex Family YMCA recently hosted its 20th annual Golf Classic at Piankatank River Golf Club, bringing together local businesses, community members, and supporters for a day of golf and community impact. The tournament serves as a fundraiser for the YMCA’s annual Impact Fund, which helps ensure that everyone has access to YMCA programs regardless of their ability to pay.

Funds raised support programs such as Learn to Swim, Summer Camp, Youth Sports and After-School Enrichment.

Twenty-five teams participated in this year’s event. Overall champions, with a score of 51, were Ricky West, Chris Hudgins, Larry Collier, and David Harris. Second flight champions, scoring 61, were Jeff Dunn, Lou Turnage, David Turner, and Robbie Carmines. Third flight champions, with a score of 67, were Mason Clark, Bo Ralston, Larry Welch and Stu Stecker. Women’s division champions, scoring 66, were Vicky Gunn, Becky Crannis-Curl, Kim Crannis-Curl and Lynette Sawyer.