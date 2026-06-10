Juneteenth-themed variety show, dance party set for June 20

At Saint Clare Walker

The Middlesex County Game Changers will present a Juneteenth variety/dance party show at St. Clare Walker (SCW) Middle School in Locust Hill on Saturday, June 20, from 2-6 p.m. It is free admission.

The dance party will be from 2-3 p.m. in the SCW cafeteria and the variety show in the SCW auditorium is from 3-6 p.m. The master of ceremony will be the Rev. Lewis H. Johnson Jr.

As part of the “Juneteenth reflections” there will be Silver Fox sounds, face painting, car cruise motorcycles, an information row and a 50-50 raffle. Other groups and organizations that will be at the event will be Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC), Middlesex County Health Department, Vibe Squad dance teams, Middlesex County Public Library reps and Musical Selections line dancing. There will also be food and merchandise vendors.

The national holiday of Juneteenth is officially observed on Friday, June 19. It commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.