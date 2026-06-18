Middlesex County hires three new key employees

Officials recently introduced new members of the Middlesex County staff, including new director of Planning and Community Development, Joyce Wolfe; new Facilities and Grounds superintendent, Darnell Polk; and new Geographic Informational Systems/E-911 coordinator, Elizabeth Ott. The trio’s introduction came at the Middlesex County Board of Supervisors June 2 regular monthly meeting.

Director of Planning and Community Development

Wolfe, a King William resident, is taking the place of David Kretz, who retired from the post at the end of May after 15 years of service to Middlesex County. Wolfe has more than 30 years of experience in planning, zoning and community development…