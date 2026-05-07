Longtime civic leader Russ Russell celebrates 100

Longtime civic leader and Middlesex County Kiwanian Russ Russell of Urbanna turned 100 years old on Friday, May 1!

Russ and his wife, the late Pat Garnett Russell, moved to Urbanna in 1981 on Russ’ retirement as a captain in the United States Naval Reserves (USNR) and after a long career in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This was the beginning of life in retirement that included Russ’ and Pat’s significant volunteerism for the children of the Middlesex County Public Schools system.

Pat started by volunteering in the elementary school reading to students and helping kindergarten and first grade students learn to read. For 26 years, five days a week, she faithfully volunteered in the school system.

So much of Russ’s community service was in partnership with the Middlesex County Kiwanis Club. He joined the local Kiwanis club in March 1985 and is a member to this day. He was president of the club in 1987-1988.

As part of his outreach, Russ was a primary organizer of the Northern Neck Kiwanis Club, 1989; Middlesex High School Key Club, 1988; St. Clare Walker Building Club, 1996; and the Middlesex Elementary K-Kids Club, 1998. He faithfully attended all weekly club meetings. He was also in charge of the Middlesex County Kiwanis Club oyster booth at the festival for 20 years.

Russ also was president of the Friends of Urbanna Creek organization that is no longer active. The group monitored water quality on the creek once a week for 10 years as part of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay Citizens Monitoring Program.

Pat and Russ were named grand marshals of the Urbanna Oyster Festival in 2018 and at that time Urbanna Oyster Festival Chairman Joe Heyman said, “Over the years Pat and Russ have set an example for all of us as to what being a volunteer can mean to a community.

“The Oyster Festival Foundation recognizes what a vital role they have played in making Urbanna and Middlesex a better place to live and the positive impact they have made on the children of the county.”

Military history

Russ was born and raised in Nebraska. He joined the Naval Aviation Cadet Program on May 12, 1943, just 12 days after his 17th birthday. Following three semesters at Duke University, he was ordered to pre-flight school at the University of Georgia.

Six months later when he started primary flight training at Norman, Okla., in open cockpit Stearman biplanes, the war ended. He received his wings and commission in June 1946 prior to carrier qualifications on the old USS Ranger.

In March 1947, after completing operational flight training in F4U Corsairs, Russ was assigned to a fighter squadron in Norfolk, where he met and married Pat Garnett. He flew either Corsairs or the F8F Bearcat from the aircraft carriers Saipan, Sicily, Coral Sea, Roosevelt and Midway.

He was later assigned to other squadrons that involved ferrying propellers and jet airplanes, flying four engine transports to numerous Pacific, Atlantic and U.S. destinations.

After 28 years of active and reserve duty, he retired in June 1971 as a captain in the USNR and after a long career with the FAA, he retired to Urbanna.

The Middlesex County Kiwanis Club conducted a birthday party for Russ at its meeting Monday night at the Virginia Street Cafe in Urbanna as a tribute and a “Hats Off” to a life well lived. Happy birthday Russ and thank you!