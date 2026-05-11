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Obituaries

Zachary (Zac) Ryan Reynolds

Updated:
Southside Sentinel
By Southside Sentinel

ReynoldsZachary (Zac) Ryan Reynolds, 41, of Wake, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

He was an employee of Gloucester County Library and teen coordinator. He graduated from Old Dominion University with double majors in Criminal Justice and Sociology. He loved books, was an avid reader, so the library became his favorite job. He also loved cooking and baking; that library gave him his own cooking show!

He recently became a volunteer at Rosewell Plantation, which also gave him joy as he appreciated history. He was a member of the Community Emergency Response Team. He loved cars and tinkering with them too.

Zac is survived by his mother, Julia Schumann; his stepfather, Thomas Schumann (whom he called Dad). He is also survived by a huge, loving family. He was preceded in death by his Dad, Edwin Reynolds.

An extremely casual memorial party is planned for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Abingdon Episcopal Church’s social hall, Gloucester.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made in Zac’s name to the Gloucester County Friends of the Library, P.O. Box 1392 Gloucester, VA 23061, or the Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock, VA 22482 or an animal rescue of your choice.

Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel is assisting the family.

Southside Sentinel
Southside Sentinelhttps://ssentinel.com
The Southside Sentinel has been serving Middlesex County and the adjacent region since April 9, 1896; SSentinel.com since 1997.
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