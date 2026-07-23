Virginia’s Li’l  Ole Opry to celebrate summer

Join Virginia’s Li’l Ole Opry on Saturday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. as they celebrate the greatest season of the year — summer! The annual “Sounds of Summer” show will be at Mathews High School’s Harry M. Ward auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Some of country and rock’s best music came out of this wonderful time of sunshine, boats and beaches! You’ll hear a little of everything in the show, but especially the unmistakable music of the late Jimmy Buffett, as the Opry pays tribute to the King of the Beach himself. So, put on your Hawaiian shirt, shorts and flip-flops and let’s celebrate summer!

With Opry band and singers, William Earl Sadler, Richard Smith, David Shuber, Sam Hogge, Lynda Smith, Mike McDevitt, LeighAnn Abbott, Tracy Hill, AJ McKeen, Ralph Motley, Susan Ripley, Shane Norris, Hunter Owens, Colten Sadler and Faith Kemp, this is a show you don’t want to miss!

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. They can be purchased in advance at the Mathews Visitor Center in Mathews and at Marketplace Antiques in Gloucester. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on show night starting at 6:30 p.m.