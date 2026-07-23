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Virginia’s Li’l  Ole Opry to celebrate summer

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Southside Sentinel
By Southside Sentinel
Fresh off the success of Crickets On A Hill, orchestra conductor David Shuber will switch back to bass guitar and a Hawaiian shirt for the Opry Summer Show this Saturday. (Contributed)

Join Virginia’s Li’l Ole Opry on Saturday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. as they celebrate the greatest season of the year — summer! The annual “Sounds of Summer” show will be at Mathews High School’s Harry M. Ward auditorium. Doors open at 7  p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Some of country and rock’s best music came out of this wonderful time of sunshine, boats and beaches! You’ll hear a little of everything in the show, but especially the unmistakable music of the late Jimmy Buffett, as the Opry pays tribute to the King of the Beach himself. So, put on your Hawaiian shirt, shorts and flip-flops and let’s celebrate summer!

With Opry band and singers, William Earl Sadler, Richard Smith, David Shuber, Sam Hogge, Lynda Smith, Mike McDevitt, LeighAnn Abbott, Tracy Hill, AJ McKeen, Ralph Motley, Susan Ripley, Shane Norris, Hunter Owens, Colten Sadler and Faith Kemp, this is a show you don’t want to miss!

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. They can be purchased in advance at the Mathews Visitor Center in Mathews and at Marketplace Antiques in Gloucester. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on show night starting at 6:30 p.m.

Southside Sentinel
Southside Sentinelhttps://ssentinel.com
The Southside Sentinel has been serving Middlesex County and the adjacent region since April 9, 1896; SSentinel.com since 1997.
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