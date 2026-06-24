Town of Urbanna announces big July 4-themed celebration

Folks are invited to celebrate America’s 250th birthday in Urbanna on Friday and Saturday, July 3 and 4, with live music from three bands, family fun, and community spirit in the town’s Taber Park at 425 Bonner St. in Urbanna.

Urbanna’s 250th Independence Day Celebration begins on Friday, July 3, at 6 p.m. with the Army’s 29th Division Band performing a one-hour set that includes the concert band, fife and drum, and jazz band. The concert is free to the public.

The good times continue in Urbanna on Saturday, July 4, again in Taber Park, with a patriotic bicycle rally. Bikes decorated in patriotic themes will assemble at 10 a.m. then pedal around the park for all to see.