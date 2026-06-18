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Drought warning throughout most of Virginia

Updated:
Southside Sentinel
By Southside Sentinel
virginia_drought
Drought | Virginia DEQ

Due to lack of more frequent and prolonged precipitation across most of the commonwealth over the past two weeks, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) in coordination with the Drought Monitoring Task Force, on June 9 continued the existing drought advisory statuses for Virginia.

All of Virginia is in a drought warning, with the exception of Isle of Wight County, and the cities of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach, which remain in a drought watch. Voluntary restrictions are in place throughout the Northern Neck, which means strong conservation is requested but not enforced.

A drought warning advisory is intended to increase awareness that the onset of a significant drought event is imminent, reported Irina Calos of DEQ. A drought watch advisory is intended to help Virginians prepare for a potential drought…

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Southside Sentinel
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The Southside Sentinel has been serving Middlesex County and the adjacent region since April 9, 1896; SSentinel.com since 1997.
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