John F. “Jack” Sullivan departed this earth on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at the age of 92.

Born on March 14, 1934 in Alexandria, Jack lived a life filled with kindness, laughter, and deep love for family and friends. Known for his warm heart and generous spirit, Jack touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Jack devoted his life to family and friends, always willing to lend a hand when someone needed help. Whether he was golfing, fishing, crabbing, dancing, gardening, volunteering at church, cooking one of his famous culinary creations, or enjoying a drink with family and friends, Jack brought comfort, joy, and encouragement to those around him.

Jack was a man of many talents. At Eastern High School, where he caught the eye of Anita Crist — he was a pole vaulter on the track team. During their courtship, he was an avid ice skater and worked on the ice crew at Uline Arena in Washington, D.C. He and a partner choreographed a comedy ice routine and were chosen to perform with the original Ice Follies. As a student artist at the Christ Child Settlement House, Jack learned to create art in various media, including oil and watercolor painting, pastels, wood carving, and clay sculpture, skills which he continued to use to create art throughout the rest of his life. He was also a skilled tradesman, starting his career as a carpenter for the D.C. government and ending as a building inspector for the Architect of the Capitol.

After retiring from the federal government, he moved to his vacation home in Ocean City, Md. He was a frequent volunteer at Church of the Holy Spirit, where he regularly mowed the grass and maintained the grounds. He built a commercial kitchen adjacent to the fellowship hall, where he and Anita celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, and if you ever asked him how long he had been married, he would tell you, “All my life.”

In 2013, he and Anita moved to Marco Island, Fla. After many years of being snowbirds, they already had a network of friends and felt at home. Jack enjoyed an active life in Marco, golfing, fishing, dancing, and playing shuffleboard. When COVID-19 changed the world in 2020, they moved to Deltaville to live with their daughter, Connie.

Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Raymond Newman, Virginia Moore, and Ward Sullivan; and his daughter, Janet Pickens.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Anita; his children, Cynthia Smith (Dave), Bill Sullivan (Paul Hogan), and Connie Cornwell; his grandchildren, Lauren Moe (David), Michael Pickens (Stephanie), David Smith (Ashley), Michelle Pickens, Jason Smith (Brooke), Amanda Wroten, and John Cornwell; and his great-grandchildren Brandon Wroten, James Smith, Elliott Smith, Nathaniel Smith, Katie Pickens, Mollie Moe, Anderson Moe, Mia Pickens, and Berrant Moe.

Family and friends will always remember Jack for his great sense of humor. He was always the life of the party, turning any gathering into a fun time. His legacy of love, compassion, and strength will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

A memorial service was conducted on Sunday, May 31, leaving by boat from Norview Marina, 18691 General Puller Highway, Deltaville, at noon, followed by a celebration of life from 1-5 p.m. at The Fishing Bay Yacht Club, 1525 Fishing Bay Rd., Deltaville.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Middlesex County Volunteer Rescue Squad, 17684 General Puller Highway, Deltaville, VA 23043, honoring Jack’s caring and generous spirit.