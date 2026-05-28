Students learn about creek oyster reefs, wildlife

The Urbanna Oyster Festival Foundation (UOFF) Marine Science Legacy Program conducted a field trip with St. Clare Walker (SCW) Middle School sixth grade students on Friday, May 15, in the Town of Urbanna.

“Our annual sixth grade trip to the town marina is an outstanding example of what a valuable resource the Urbanna Town Marina is for our community,” said Kathy Swinehart of UOFF.

“The SCW students and their teachers participated in a beautiful day of kayaking on the creek and learning about this special place,” she said. “The trip was funded by the UOFF Marine Science Legacy Program along with our partners Friends of the Rappahannock (FOR) and the Town of Urbanna Visitors Center and Museum.