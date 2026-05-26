The family of William Kenneth Wills Jr. announces his passing on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the age of 83.

He was born on Dec. 27, 1942, and raised in Newport News by his parents, William and Ethel Wills.

William dedicated much of his life to service and skilled craftsmanship. He proudly served in the United States Coast Guard and built a career as a wood boatbuilder and heavy equipment operator. He was also a member of the Urbanna Masonic Lodge.

William enjoyed being on the water and had a strong interest in reading and history. He also spent time sheep farming and enjoyed the companionship of his dogs, Pip and Cheyenne.

He is survived by his sister, Nancy Linn (William Linn); and his children, Kelly Dalton (Justin), Alex Liotta (Chris), Samantha Smith (Eric), and William Wills (Emily). He also leaves behind nine beloved grandchildren, Jewels, Savannah, Eli, Rilee, Cannon, Isabella, Raia, Kayla, and Ethan.

He was preceded in death by his beloved partner, Lynn Kelley. Many family memories were made around a Saturday night taco table.

The following words from Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s poem “Crossing the Bar” reflect William’s connection to the water:

“Sunset and evening star, and one clear call for me … I hope to see my Pilot face to face, when I have crost the bar.”

A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deltaville Maritime Museum, P.O. Box 466 Deltaville, VA 23043.

William’s life was defined by service, hard work, and his connection to the water.

Faulkner Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel is assisting the Wills family.