Churches in Brief: July 30, 2026

All are welcome to attend the Sunday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. worship service at the Bethpage Camp-Resort amphitheater. Dress is casual. In case of inclement weather, go to Bethpage’s pavilion or rally center.

This non-denominational gathering of fellowship, worship and music has been co-hosted by Urbanna Baptist Church and Bethpage for 45 summers.

The speaker will be Bob Heereman, a retired minister who lives in Hartfield. Charles “Bunny” Dunlevy, Urbanna United Methodist Church, will provide music.

For information, you may contact Bob Fitch at 804-291-6434 or John Smith at 804-832-7561. You may reach Urbanna Baptist Church at 804-758-2720.

Bethpage is located at 4685 Old Virginia St., just outside Urbanna

Saluda Baptist Church (SBC), 960 General Puller Highway, Saluda will host its “Movie Nite” event at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31. Attendees will see the movie “Mully” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ku9mPSUJFzI) for free.

There will be plenty of free pizza, popcorn and drinks.

“Come and join us!” an SBC spokesman urged.

For information, email saludabc1@gmail.com or call 804-758-3102.

Saluda’s All Saints Anglican Church is a welcome refuge for many people of different faiths who come together for worship, praise, beautiful music, fun fellowship and sharing the enduring love of Jesus Christ. It is located at 48 New St.

All Saints is led by Bishop Jeffrey Johnson and it practices a traditional liturgy from the “1928 Book of Common Prayer” with sound theological and biblical teaching.

Share with them the Holy Communion service on Sunday mornings at 11:15 a.m., following their 10 a.m. adult Bible study. Fellowship after the church service is a warm celebration of friendship.

On Wednesdays at noon, they have a 30-minute Holy Communion service, which also includes prayers for the nation. There is no sermon. Bring a bag lunch and meet with friends after the service in the parish hall next door.

For information, speak with Bishop Jeff at 757-374-6724, email him at FrJeffJohnson@gmail.com or visit the church website at www.AllSaintsSaluda.com.

All are welcome. There is hope. God has not forgotten you.

Union Shiloh Baptist Church’s homecoming and beginning of revival is set for Sunday, Aug. 2. The morning worship service begins at 11 a.m. The message will be delivered by the pastor, the Rev. Dr. Randolph Scott Sr. Dinner will be served.

The evening service will begin at 3:30 p.m. The evening message will be delivered by Bishop Carlton Johnson, pastor of Zion Branch Baptist Church. He will be accompanied by his choir, ushers, officers and congregation.

Revival will begin Tuesday, Aug. 4, and runs though Friday, Aug. 7. The revivalists for the week include:

Tuesday – The Rev. Dr. Sherry Woodhouse, Lebanon Worship Center, Saluda.

Wednesday – The Rev. Stanley E. Gresham Sr., Grafton Baptist Church , Hartfield.

, Hartfield. Thursday – Minister Frank C. Gregory Jr., First Baptist Church Harmony Village , Locust Hill.

, Locust Hill. Friday – The Rev. Dr. Kimberley Scott, Union Shiloh Baptist Church, Jamaica.

Prayer and Praise will begin at 7 p.m. and the worship service will begin at 7:15 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.

Dr. Randolph Scott Sr. is the pastor.

Deaconess Bernadette A. Robinson is the church clerk.

Union Shiloh is located at 1475 Tidewater Trail in Jamaica.

For information, call 804-296-4354.

Angel Visit Baptist Church, Dunnsville, will celebrate its 160th church anniversary and homecoming weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 8 and 9. The celebration will begin on Aug. 8, with a Fun Day on the back lawn of the church from noon to 4 p.m. There will be food, games for all ages, music, fun, and fellowship.

On Aug. 9, the worship service will take place at 10 a.m. in person and by Zoom. The Preached Word will be delivered by Angel Visit’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Carla E. Lightfoot. Music will be provided by Angel Visit Voices of Praise under the direction of Sandra Kidd. The theme for this homecoming/anniversary is “160 Years: God’s Incredible Blessings.” Dinner will be served following the morning worship service.

A revival will be offered on Wednesday, Aug. 12, with prayer and praise at 7 p.m. and a worship service at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Robert A. Diggs Sr., pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Petersburg, will be the revivalist. Music will be provided by a combined choir with members of the MGM Choir and the SRBA Choir under the direction of John Smith.

The public is cordially invited to both weekend events and revival. The Sunday and revival services will take place in person and by Zoom. For Zoom information, email AngelVisitBaptistChurch@gmail.com or call 804-443-5977.

Escobrook Baptist Church, 2430 Elsom Mascot Road (Highway 610), Shacklefords, will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The Rev. Arthur K. Roane will preach the morning service. Dinner will be served after the morning worship.

The afternoon guest will be the Rev. Kelvin Paige from Mount Nebo Baptist Church in Barhamsville.

Also, Escobrook will offer a 7 p.m. prayer/revival service on two nights:

Tuesday, Aug. 4 — the Rev. Eric Elem from Baptist Liberty Church, King William.

Wednesday, Aug. 5 — Elder Alexander Parsons from Mount Olive Baptist Church, Barhamsville.

For information, email brooks2511@verizon.net.

The Middlesex County Literary Union Executive Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Antioch Baptist Church in Saluda.

The pastor of Antioch Baptist Church is the Rev. Dr. Fred D. Holmes Jr.

For information, email reedefisherc@icloud.com.

Bay Aging has announced the launch of its newest Memory Café in Middlesex on Thursday, Sept. 17. The free monthly gathering will meet on the third Thursday of each month from 1:30-3 p.m. at Christ Church Parish, 56 Christchurch Lane, Christchurch.

Memory Café offers meaningful programming, friendship, and acceptance for people experiencing cognitive changes, along with family members, friends, and professional caregivers who support them. Participants are invited to enjoy conversation, connection, and community support in a welcoming setting.

For information, contact Bay Aging Options Counselor Kelsie Houston at 804-650-2710 or email her at khouston@bayaging.org.

Union Shiloh Baptist Church homecoming and beginning of revival is set for Sunday, Aug. 2. The morning worship service begins at 11 a.m. The message will be delivered by the pastor, the Rev. Dr. Randolph Scott Sr. (757-957-1168).

Dinner will be served and the evening service will begin at 3:30 p.m. The evening message will be delivered by Bishop Carlton Johnson, pastor of Zion Branch Baptist Church. He will be accompanied by his choir, ushers, officers and congregation.

The revival will begin Tuesday, Aug. 4, and run through Friday, Aug. 7. The revivalists for the week include:

Tuesday – Rev. Dr. Sherry Woodhouse, Richmond.

Wednesday – Rev. Stanley E. Gresham Sr., Grafton Baptist Church, Locust Hill.

Thursday – Minister Frank C. Gregory Jr., Yorktown.

Friday – Rev. Dr. Kimberley Scott, Union Shiloh Baptist Church, Jamaica.

Prayer and praise will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the worship service will begin at 8 p.m.

All are welcome to attend. Union Shiloh is located at 1475 Tidewater Trail in Jamaica.

Deaconess Bernadette A. Robinson (804-296-4354) is the church clerk.

Immanuel Baptist Church of Saluda is now on its summer schedule and its Sunday worship services are at 10 a.m. The services are preceded by Sunday school, which runs 9-9:45 a.m., and a praise service, which is 9:50-10 a.m.

Christ Church Parish (Episcopal) at 56 Christchurch Lane in Christchurch welcomes everyone to attend its services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. There is a coffee hour after each service for refreshments and relaxation. A nursery is provided in the fellowship hall during the 10:30 a.m. service.

On the first and third Sunday of each month, children pre-kindergarten through grade five are welcome to attend its Sunday school class (“Godly Play”) during the 10:30 a.m. service. (This is a change from the former once a month schedule.) They then join their parents for worship in the church.

“Come join our vibrant community of worshipers!” a church spokesman urged.

Folks continue to celebrate Kilmarnock United Methodist Church’s Laundry Day Ministry.

Church members go to Speed Wash, 110 Irvington Road, Kilmarnock, three days each month to greet, talk with customers, help bring their laundry into the facility and pay for all laundry costs during the nine hours each month that they are present, reported Whitney Lang.

Thanks to the generous contributions of church members and later due to the receipt of a grant, the ministry has expanded from once each month to three times a month, impacting more than 231 people during the first year, said Lang.

The ministry has grown to include water and snacks, individual packets of detergent and coloring books and crayons for children who accompany their parents. The owner of the laundromat has been a part of this mission from its inception and has made these “laundry missionaries” welcome.

To support this mission, call 804-435-1797.

Forest Chapel United Methodist Church (FCUMC) at 330 Forest Chapel Road, Saluda, invites those looking for a friendly country church to join them on Sunday. The church service begins at 8:45 a.m. with Pastor John Dey bringing the gospel message.

The service is followed with a fellowship time with refreshments, coffee and heartfelt connections.

If you are looking for a small church with a big heart, come and join them — they would love to have you.

For information, email ecbeads@yahoo.com.

A weekly Bible study is offered at the Middlesex County Public Library’s Urbanna branch. All denominations are welcome. It meets Mondays 10:15-11:15 a.m.

For information, call 804-815-1170.

Catholic Church of the Visitation (COV) in Topping recurring events include:

8:30 a.m. Sundays — New Worship Area Rosary (Cindy Jessee).

9:30-10:30 a.m. first Thursday of the month — Adoration (Cindy Jessee).

9:30 a.m. second Monday of the month — Visitation Singers (Carol McCormack).

5:15 p.m. third Wednesday of the month — Knights of Columbus meeting (Al Langer).

1 p.m. second and fourth Monday of the month — Shawl Ministry (Sandi Delagrange).

9 a.m. first Friday of the month (other weeks 9:45 a.m. Thursdays) — COV Gals (Louise Petralia/Eileen O’Brien).

TBA second Thursday of the month — Liturgy Meeting (Noelle Harvey).

For information, email office@COVTopping.org.

Make-A-Way Church, 100 Flats Road, Urbanna, is now starting its Sunday morning program with a 9 a.m. school gathering. Its worship service is at 10 a.m.

All are welcome to fellowship with them.

Apostle Dr. Jesse and Prophetess Edna Ransom are the pastors.

For information, email ransomedna7@gmail.com.

Want to come to church? You are always welcome at Church of Latter-day Saints, 51 Devils Bottom Road, Kilmarnock.

Reach out to the church’s missionaries at ComeUntoChrist.org/Jesus. Come and find a community for you.

For information, visit https://local.churchofjesuschrist.org/en/us/va/kilmarnock/51-devils-bottom-road or call 804-435-2408.

“Have a blessed one!” a church spokesman said.

(The deadline for submitting church brief items is 11 a.m. Tuesday for that week’s paper. Items are subject to editing and may be emailed to Editor@SSentinel.com. Please include a contact person’s name and phone number. Due to the volume of items received, the Sentinel cannot always run announcements from out-of-county churches.)