MCPL announces next gardening talk

Middlesex County Public Library (MCPL) will host the next installment in its gardening series by the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service (VCES) with “Composting and Organic Matter Additions” at MCPL’s Urbanna branch at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20.

The talk is expected to explore how home gardeners can manage their garden’s nutrient levels through sustainable means, as well as topics related to fertilizing, the best ways to make compost at home, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring any questions they have on the subject.

The presentation will be hosted by Frank Long, VCES’s agricultural and natural resources agent for the Middle Peninsula. It is part of a year-long series on topics related to gardening, ranging from soil testing, to composting, to — later this year — harvesting and homesteading. The next program is planned for 5 p.m. Monday, June 16, at MCPL’s Deltaville branch and will discuss growing vegetables at home.

A Q&A time and refreshments will follow the main talk.