Michael Clark Band to headline Groovin’ In the Park

Adcocks to host DMM ‘open mic’

I am reaching out to all the friends of the Deltaville Maritime Museum (DMM), letting you all know how glad I am to be back from a grueling 90-day hospital stay and back home in beautiful Middlesex County with all my good friends. I will still be recuperating for about another 30 days and working from home.

Thankfully, the DMM Bistro volunteers, staff and others are lovingly handling the details of our 2025 events schedule keeping them rolling. Many, many thanks to Iris “Charlie” Lassiter for taking over the Groovin’ season operations as I take the time to recover. So, let’s look at what’s coming up!

Memorial Day Weekend: May 24

Deltaville Maritime Museum and Holly Point Nature Park will celebrate with a Saturday of shopping, free creek cruises, boat tours, children’s activities and model trains — and music.

The DMM Maritime Park is happy to welcome back local Deltaville musical couple Sandy and O.T. (Ollie) Adcock to headline the Holly Point Market “open mic” that will be offered inside the open events pavilion from 10 a.m.-noon.

Ollie and Sandy commented, “We are encouraging all those local musicians who are interested to grab their instruments and come on out this Saturday. We are hoping to continue the opportunity to have a venue for local musicians for all the markets this year. Help us make this one a success.”

Maritime Museum Exhibits

Also at 10 a.m., the DMM “Pierwalk” on Mill Creek opens with the restored buyboat the “F.D. Crockett,” the museum’s flagship and premier Chesapeake Bay ambassador will be open for tours.

Captain Pete and the restored deadrise, “Jennie May,” are scheduled, weather permitting, to be on hand and ready for free Discovery Cruises also starting around 10 a.m. This is a unique and very special opportunity.

Something is always being built or near completion in the DMM Boat Shop — always proudly displayed by Captain John and the shop volunteers. John and his crew are building a really special vessel. These hulls are built with all the traditional methods and materials but with the advantage of modern tools, adhesives, sealants and hardware. They are a joy to behold.

The “Explorer,” the Museum’s 1608 John Smith shallop replica, is currently under maintenance and repair and not under the Captain Krunch Pavilion at this time. We hope it will return to its haven soon, but we know it’s in good hands.

The DMM gift shop is currently restocked for the season so, starting at 9 a.m., the museum opens early, and the Holly Point Market kicks off in style in the arbors and gardens of the Maritime Park events and waterfront areas.

Holly Point Market: 9am-1pm

We are always looking for new vendors of any kind. If you would like to participate in the Holly Point May Market or any of the monthly markets during the season, call the DMM office or check out our online application on our website listed below.

The vendors line the market lanes from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Local crafts, art, jewelry, hand painted glass, natural soaps, quilts, beads, and sweets are all along the line. Friends of the Dragon Run, artwork, pet friends, potted plants, flowers, furniture, peanuts, jellies, jewelry, Tupperware, replacement windows and doors, tub and shower remolding, pork skins, handcrafted fabric items and the museum features its new maritime and history exhibits. Check them out.

For the DMM Tea House food service, we welcome the food truck “Battered Badger” serving up breakfast, brunch and lunch from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. We will have a mini-food court with Marty McCauley’s Hartfield swineskins and “Mooches BBQ” with its signature macaroni and cheese, sea salt dessert truck and coastal chef services. The Bistrobunch will serve bloody Marys/mimosas at the tea house bar 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and the new “Orange Smash” cocktail at Groovin’ in the evening.

The “Holly Point Railroad” volunteers are hard at it getting the new expanded version ready for the 24th. It’s bigger and better than the original and lots of fun for young and old alike. The reimagined model railway is in the DMM Children’s Garden. Many thanks to Bob LeBoeuf for construction and Engineer Tom Armentrout and Bill Goettle, operations.

“Groovin’ in the Park” 5-8pm

Come back to the park around 4 p.m. as the gates open for a wonderful evening of vintage rock music with Ray Pittman on vocals and keyboards, Mike Moore on bass and Tim Moore, drums, opening from 5-6 p.m.

The Michael Clark Band will headline Groovin’ In the Park from 6-8pm.

The Michael Clark Band has been a staple of the Hampton Roads music scene for over 30 years. The band plays a variety of styles including Blues, Motown, Disco, Funk, Pop, Classic Rock, and much more. Often playing in the Hampton Roads area, the band also travels all around the region with performances all over Virginia and North Carolina. With many of the area’s best musicians, the MCB shows always entertain.

Tickets for Groovin’ are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Get yours at the DMM office, on the Deltaville Maritime Museum website or at Nauti-Nell’s store in Deltaville.