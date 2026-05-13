Urbanna Memorial Day event now at Lansdowne

The annual Town of Urbanna Memorial Day ceremony is set this year for Monday, May 25, but will be at a new location. The 10:30 a.m. community tribute to fallen service members will be at historic Lansdowne at 271 Virginia St. in downtown Urbanna.

Traditionally, in recent years the event has annually been conducted at the Urbanna Town Marina, but due to the closing of the bridge to automobile traffic leading to the marina, the event has been shifted to the grounds of the Lansdowne estate.

A more complete agenda of the event will be in the May 21 issue of the Southside Sentinel.

Sentinel office is closed for Memorial Day

The Southside Sentinel office in Urbanna will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. The office will re-open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Because of the observance, the display ad deadline will be earlier — it moves to 5 p.m. Friday, May 22, for the May 28 edition. The news and classified ad deadlines remain unchanged — noon on Tuesday, May 26, for the May 28 edition (earlier if possible).