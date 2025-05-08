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Hartfield flags event recognizes loved ones

Updated:
Southside Sentinel
By Southside Sentinel
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Getting ready for Flags for Heroes are, from left, Ann de Peyster, Greg Grichtmeier, Scotty Shafer, Jim Knupp and Stan Coloff. (Contributed)

Come, lend your hands to raise flags for Memorial Day! Middlesex Rotary Club members will be setting up 140 flags for its Flags for Heroes event on May 18 at 3 p.m. at the field on the  southeast corner of General Puller Highway and Twiggs Ferry Road.

“Join us for an hour or so to begin honoring our Heroes for Memorial Day,” an event spokesman said. “You may also sponsor a flag(s) in the display thru Memorial Day for $50 and for $80 your sponsorship would be a flag for Memorial Day and Veterans Day 2025.

Visit www.middlesexflags.org to pay online with a credit card or request an order form which then can be mailed.

Your assistance and the net proceeds of this fundraising event will benefit the Mathews-Middlesex Rotary Charitable Foundation, Inc., 501-c3. for their charitable projects within Middlesex County. The Mathews-Middlesex Rotary Charitable Foundation Inc. has 501c3, tax status. Also, stop by the Rotary booth at Deltaville Hometown IGA grocery store on May 9, 10, 16 or 17 or at the flags display in Hartfield on May 23-26.

“Come view your flag, get your picture taken,” an event spokesman said.

To give us a heads up that you will be there or for information, contact Greg Grichtmeier at 804-803-3532 or Greg@MSRotary.org or Jim Knupp at 804-832-1861 or jamesknupp@MSRotary.org or just be at the field at 3 p.m.

Southside Sentinel
Southside Sentinelhttps://ssentinel.com
The Southside Sentinel has been serving Middlesex County and the adjacent region since April 9, 1896; SSentinel.com since 1997.
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