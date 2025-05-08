Arts in the Middle returns to Hewick on June 7 and 8

The annual Arts in the Middle Fine Arts Festival (AIM) is set for Saturday and Sunday, June 7 and 8, at Hewick Plantation, 5123 Old Virginia St., Urbanna.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival goers will be treated to an extravaganza of fine arts offerings — a weekend full of visual, performing and culinary arts.

Music is an integral part of the Arts in the Middle experience, and the festival has become well-known for its line-up of popular performers, the array of musical genres, and the new musicians who join for the weekend. “There’s something magical about hearing live music drifting through the trees while you browse artwork,” an event spokesperson said.

Arts in the Middle 2025 features live performances by fourteen different acts at two sites on the festival grounds: The Main Stage under the “big tent” and the smaller Acoustic Stage nestled under the trees amongst the artists.

Main Stage – Saturday, June 7

10:45 a.m.-noon — Troy Breslow

12:15-1:30 p.m. — Tom Euler Trio

1:45-3 p.m. — Jumbo Lump Daddy and the Backfin Boys

3:15-4:30 p.m. — Bobby Blackhat Band

Acoustic Stage – Saturday, June 7

10:15-11:30 a.m. — Peyton Brabrand

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. — Roxy Coke and Allie Schaefer

1:15-2:30 p.m. — Jeff and Sherry Wagner

2:45-4 p.m. — Russell Lawson and Liz Nance

Main Stage – Sunday, June 8

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — The Gurleys

12:45-1:45 p.m. — Karl Werne

2-3 p.m. — George Robinson and the Gospel Robins

Acoustic Stage – Sunday, June 8