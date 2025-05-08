African-American genealogists to focus on Juneteenth soldiers

Middle Peninsula African-American Genealogical and Historical Society (MPAAGHS) will conduct its monthly meeting “virtually” on Saturday, May 10, at 11 a.m. The meeting will feature a talk by Marvin Tupper Jones entitled “Juneteenth Soldiers of Northeastern North Carolina.” Jones’ presentation will take place on the eve of next month’s commemoration of the 160th anniversary of Juneteenth.

Marvin Tupper Jones is related to members of the United States Colored Troops (USCT) who served in Texas at the time of Juneteenth and he has researched them and others. These include those who marched from Norfolk to North Carolina to conduct Wild’s Raid, a sustained action that freed 2,500 enslaved people and destroyed rebel camps and supplies.

Jones is the director of the Chowan Discovery Group, whose mission is to document, research, preserve and present primarily the history of his native Winton Triangle, a 284-year old Black landowning community in northeastern North Carolina. Visit Jones’ website at www.chowandiscovery.org.

To receive a meeting invitation or get information, email mpaaghs.va@gmail.com or call 804-651-8753.

(Jamaica resident Bessida Cauthorne White is president of the Middle Peninsula African-American Genealogical and Historical Society.)