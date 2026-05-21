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Blue Crab Arts and Crafts Fest is May 23 and 24 at croquet club 

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Southside Sentinel
By Southside Sentinel
Chesapeake Bay Croquet Club
This is an aerial view of the Blue Crab Arts and Crafts Festival’s expansive site — the Chesapeake Bay Croquet Club in Hartfield. The event will run rain-or-shine this Saturday and Sunday, May 23 and 24. (Contributed)

The 2026 Blue Crab Arts and Crafts Festival will take place May 23 and 24 in Hartfield on the grounds of the Chesapeake Bay Croquet Club (CBCC) at 1860 Twiggs Ferry Road. The festival starts at 10 a.m. each day and ends at 4 p.m. and will run rain-or-shin. The vendors, music, and beer/wine garden are in the shade, under a large and beautifully manicured pine grove.

Parking and attendance are free. This event features original, handcrafted works of art with an emphasis on quality craftsmanship. There will be 60 or more arts and crafts vendors and at least 10 food vendors offering a selection of culinary delights.

The host of this festival, CBCC, is celebrating 10 years of playing on championship grade courts. The club is described as the largest croquet facility in the world. The club wants to share its facility and its fun-loving activities with everyone…

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Southside Sentinel
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The Southside Sentinel has been serving Middlesex County and the adjacent region since April 9, 1896; SSentinel.com since 1997.
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