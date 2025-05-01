Early Dem primary voting begins Friday

The Democratic Party Primary is scheduled for Tuesday, June 17, to select the Democratic candidates for Virginia’s lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Democratic primary candidates for lieutenant governor include Levar Marcus Stoney, Babur B. Lateef, Aaron R. Rouse, Victor R. Salgado, Ghazala F. Hashmi and Alexander J. Bastani.

Democratic primary candidates for attorney general include Shannon L. Taylor and Jay C. Jones.

On the ballot in the Nov. 4 general election are governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and the House of Delegates 68th District seat, in which Keith Hodges, R-Urbanna, is the incumbent.

The Republican Primary for lieutenant governor has been cancelled. Patrick S. “Pat” Herrity, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, officially withdrew on April 22. Herrity’s withdrawal means John J. Reid II is now the unopposed Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, making him the automatic Republican nominee for the Nov. 4 general election, said Welch.

Local candidates:

The Saluda and Hartfield districts seats for the Middlesex County Board of Supervisors and Middlesex County School Board are on the ballot for the Nov. 4 general election.

No one has filed to run for any local seat on the ballot in November, said Welch this week. The deadline to file is June 17 at 7 p.m.

Local offices on the ballot and the incumbent who holds the office include:

Hartfield District School Board seat, currently held by Jennifer McMurtrie.

The Saluda District seat is held by Dr. Dana Burnett.

The Hartfield seat on the board of supervisors is held by Bill Harris.

The Saluda District board of supervisors representative is Don Harris. (The Harrises are not related.)

All incumbents have picked up packets to start the process of seeking reelection, except for the Hartfield District School Board seat, currently held by Jennifer McMurtrie.

Candidates for local office must meet certain qualifications and are required to file specific documents in order to qualify to appear on the ballot. All candidates must be qualified to vote for and hold the office sought and be a resident of the Commonwealth of Virginia for one year immediately preceding the election. The forms include certificate of candidate qualification, statement of economic interests, declaration of candidacy, petitions with at least 125 qualified signatures and campaign finance forms. There is no cost to file for local offices.

Candidate packets are available in the Middlesex County Election’s Office located at 105 Bowden St. in Saluda. Call the Election’s Office at 804-758-4420 for information. Also, all forms needed are available on the Department of Elections website, elections.virginia.gov.

Call 804-758-4420 or email govote119@co.middlesex.va.us for information.

Office hours

Early voting for the Democratic Party primary begins Friday, May 2, and will continue through Saturday, June 14, at the Middlesex County Elections Office located at 105 Bowden St. in Saluda. Call the office at 804-758-4420 for information. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

In addition, the office will be open on two Saturdays, June 7 and 14, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Also the office will be open later, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday, May 27, and Friday, June 6. May 27 is the deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration for the June primary. The deadline to apply for a primary ballot to be mailed to you is June 6 at 5 p.m.

As an alternative to early in-person voting or Election Day voting, voters may vote by mail, with no excuse required. The voter should simply fill out an application to request a mailed ballot at www.elections.virginia.gov.

The office will be closed Memorial Day, May 26.