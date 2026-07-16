County OKs $30,000 to fix Timberneck Rd. dock

The Middlesex County Board of Supervisors approved a $30,000 contract with Delta Marine Construction on Tuesday, July 7 to rebuild the Broad Creek Public Dock, which is located at the end of Timberneck Road in Deltaville.

The dock is a generational-use public dock location used by local watermen to off-load seafood from boats into trucks. The wharf was found months ago to be damaged and currently has a yellow “no use” tape across the front of the dock.

At the meeting, Assistant County Administrator AnnMarie Ricardi told supervisors that there will be some delay in startup time as the county is required to get additional permitted approval from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) before moving…