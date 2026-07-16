VA250 Mobile Museum is in Deltaville

VA250’s Mobile Museum Experience is making a stop in Deltaville today, Thursday, July 16.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public is invited to step into history and explore the Mobile Museum’s exhibit, Out of Many, One.

Admission is free.

What: A hands-on, interactive, and immersive “museum on wheels,” the VA250 Mobile Museum Experience titled “Out of Many, One,” is housed in a quad-expandable tractor trailer that is traveling throughout Virginia and beyond. The mobile museum brings key stories of Virginia’s rich history to schools, museums, local events, fairs and more, highlighting every region of the state.