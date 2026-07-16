Middlesex facing likely body-worn cameras litigation

Recording is just beginning

Middlesex County Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Hurd told the Middlesex Board of Supervisors at its July 7 meeting that if the board does not fund an assistant common-wealth attorney to specifically review body-worn camera recordings, he will bring litigation against the board to force compliance.

State law requires localities using law enforcement body-worn cameras to fund an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said Hurd. “Time’s running out for me to act,” Hurd told the board.

In August 2025, the board voted to purchase body-worn cameras to be used by Middlesex Sheriff’s Office deputies. The cameras went into use in March, 2026. The board funded a clerk position with the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office to manage recording…