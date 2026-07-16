Supervisors OK ballot question on increasing sales tax 1%

Money would go to build schools

Supervisors voted unanimously on July 7 to offer a referendum in November on a 1% sales tax increase to fund public school construction and renovation.

Under recent Virginia legislation, eligible localities can conduct a referendum to add 1% sales tax and the revenues “must be used strictly” for school construction, school renovations or public transportation.

Supervisors authorized County Attorney Heather Lewis to contact the Middlesex Circuit Court and Melissa Welch, the director of elections and general register, to start the process to have the 1% local sales tax on the ballot in November…