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Supervisors OK ballot question on increasing sales tax 1%

Updated:
Larry Chowning
By Larry Chowning

Money would go to build schools

mhs-conceptSupervisors voted unanimously on July 7 to offer a referendum in November on a 1% sales tax increase to fund public school construction and renovation.

Under recent Virginia legislation, eligible localities can conduct a referendum to add 1% sales tax and the revenues “must be used strictly” for school construction, school renovations or public transportation. 

Supervisors authorized County Attorney Heather Lewis to contact the Middlesex Circuit Court and Melissa Welch, the director of elections and general register, to start the process to have the 1% local sales tax on the ballot in November…

Larry Chowning
Larry Chowninghttps://ssentinel.com
Larry is a reporter for the Southside Sentinel and author of several books centered around the people and places of the Chesapeake Bay.
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