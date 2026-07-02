Second Saturday: Michael Clark Band to give free concert July 11 in Urbanna

The Michael Clark Band is set to give a free concert 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Taber Park, 425 Bonner St., Urbanna. The band plays a variety of styles, according to its website, including blues, Motown, disco, funk, pop and classic rock. The concert is part of the annual Second Saturday summer concert series.

As a special fundraiser, an additional “Second Saturday” concert is scheduled for July. The Band from Misfit Beach will perform 3-6 p.m. Sunday, July 26, in Taber Park. It is also a free admission, but folks attending are encouraged to purchase the beer and T-shirts that will be for sale. Proceeds will go to help fund the 2027 Second Saturday concerts.