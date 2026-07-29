Questions remain on proposed MHS revamp

Back in November 2025, the Middlesex County School Board asked the Middlesex County Board of Supervisors, do you want to renovate Middlesex High School (MHS)? If so, how much money do we have to do it with?

Nearly a year 10 months later, those questions are still unanswered. Middlesex supervisors did approve a referendum in July to consider a 1% increase on local sales tax funds with the funding going towards renovation of MHS or a new building.

This is an indication the board wants to move forward. It is estimated that a 1% increase in local sales tax will generate about $1 million annually, which is far from a $63 million estimated cost to renovate MHS.

Stephen Halsey of Moseley Architects presented an impressive, new and revised drawing of a remodeled MHS with an upgraded polished relocated entrance to the building.