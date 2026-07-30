Primary decisions are due on Tuesday

Tuesday, Aug. 4, is Primary Election Day throughout Virginia.

Locally, seven candidates are on the primary ballot seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 1 in the Nov. 3 election, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

The candidates include:

Elizabeth Dempsey Beggs of Henrico.

Salaam Bhatti of Henrico,.

Tim S. Cywinski of Henrico.

Jason S. Knapp of Reedville.

Ericka W. Kopp of Henrico.

Shannon L. Taylor of Henrico.

Mel E. Tull III of Henrico.

There is no Republican primary for the District 1 seat. Republican incumbent District 1 U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman of Montross will seek re-election in November.

Meanwhile, three Republican candidates are on the primary ballot seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate statewide.

The candidates include:

Kim Farrington of Fairfax Station.

Bert K. Mizusawa of McLean.

David Earl Williams of Reston.

There is no Democratic primary for the Senate seat. Democrat incumbent Sen. Mark Warner of Alexandria will seek re-election in November.

Mark Moran of Falls Church previously declared his candidacy for Senate in the November election.

Early voting in the primary races began June 19.

Casting votes

Voters must show an acceptable form of identification, such as a driver’s license, voter registration card, passport, employee ID, student ID, utility bill or bank statement. Those who do not have an acceptable ID can still vote by signing an ID statement affirming identity.

Virginia has an open primary system, so voters do not register by political party and may choose which party’s primary ballot to cast. However, voters may only participate in one party’s primary for a given office.