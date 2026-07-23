Gusts topple many trees, thousands of homes lose electricity for hours

Severe thunderstorms on Saturday evening, July 18, raged through Middlesex County knocking out electricity for more than 56% percent of the population in the county.

Dominion Energy reported that on Sunday, 5,843 Middlesex homes and businesses were without power following severe thunderstorms that had traveled across central Virginia to Middlesex.

The Town of Urbanna was without electricity for about four hours. There was a burning smell throughout the town and it was discovered Sunday morning that a large tree on Watling Street had caught fire in a hollow of the tree and was smoldering.