Kelly George Slaughter, 89, of Deltaville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2026, at his daughter’s home in Hartfield.

Born on March 12, 1937, he was the son of the late Granville Preston Slaughter and Melva Hall Slaughter.

He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding (X36) and Newton’s Bus Service (driving the commuter bus to the shipyard) in 1995 after 28 years of service and was an employee of Hurd’s Hardware until he opened his own business, Slaughter’s Repair, in Deltaville, out of his garage for many years. He was a hardworking man who always made sure his family was provided for. He taught all three of his children and grandchildren the value of hard work, dedication, and showing up for the people that you love. Those lessons will stay with them forever.

Kelly was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Charlotte; his brothers, Walter, William, Robert, Lewis, Johnny, and Kenneth; his sisters, Julia Ambrose and Lucille Miller; his son-in-law, Dennis Brandenburg; his sister-in-law, Jane; and his brother-in-law, Warren Deagle.

He leaves behind his daughters, Becky Revere (Joey) of Hartfield, Pamela Brandenburg of Hardyville, and son Preston “Rusty” Slaughter (Kaye) of Newport News; three granddaughters, Ashley Slaughter, Kelly Revere, and Haley Revere; his furry companions, Bailey, Austin and Gracie Leigh; brothers, Alton and Jimmy Slaughter of Arizona; and many special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home on Friday, April 24, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. The funeral service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at Philippi Christian Church in Deltaville, followed by burial in Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery in Deltaville. Following the interment, a reception will be conducted at Philippi Christian Church. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to the Middlesex County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 98, Deltaville, VA 23043, or the building fund for the Hartfield Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 205, Hartfield, VA 23071 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, stjude.org. Our family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Frank West, Dr. Joseph Morris, and the Riverside Walter Reed Hospice team for their compassionate care of our dad.

Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home in Gloucester.