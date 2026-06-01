Dolores Marjorie VanderLinden, 84, of Hartfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Riverside Lifelong Health and Rehabilitation Center in Saluda.

Born on Oct. 22, 1941, in the Netherlands to Arie and Ariana VanderLinden, Dolores became a U.S. citizen in 1975 and maintained dual citizenship both in the Netherlands and the United States.

Dolores was an entrepreneur and loved people. She opened a children’s clothing store on the Jersey Shore called Lass ‘N’ Laddy. Next came The I-Deal Place consignment and gift shop in 1984 in Spring Lake Hts., N.J. When Dolores moved to Virginia, she again opened The I-Deal place consignment shop in Yorktown in 1991.

Here she offered her clientele antiques and upscale items in addition to a hug, lively conversation and a funny story. “Only a family member comes into this store” she would say. “I’ve never seen a stranger.” The I-Deal Place relocated for its final time to Hartfield in 2000, maintaining it’s uniqueness and charm of the Dutch girl and her beautifully accented English.

Dolores was proceeded in death by her husband; her parents; and her sister, Gertrudis VanderLinden of Holland.

She is survived by her nephew Jose Adrian Pamies Van der Linden of Spain.

The family would like to thank everyone at Riverside Lifelong Health and Rehab in Saluda for their compassionate care, kindness, and love for Dolores. Also special thanks to the Riverside Hospice nursing team for their help, guidance and wonderful care of Dolores.

The services will be private. If you were blessed to meet her, please celebrate Dolores’s life by remembering her feisty, independent spirit, her delightful accent, and most of all her love for others.

Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda is assisting the family.