Marina owner seeks to buy town’s strip

At the May 8 Urbanna Town Council meeting, Latane Montague asked council to consider selling the 30-foot wide strip of land at the end of Virginia Street that abuts his marina.

Montague said the land is eroding into nearby Urbanna Creek and there are people trespassing on the property at night. He also noted parking is not permitted under a 1975 court settlement.

Montague said if the town were to sell the property to him, he would make it available for a fixed number of public events per year as dictated by the town, such as the Urbanna Oyster Festival. He also said he’s open to other ideas.

Considering public access, Montague said, “Anything that someone wants to do on this 30-foot strip, you can do better at the town marina. I think the town should take my money, take other money it has and buy more of the beach down there (at the town marina), shorten the dock and optimize that property that has parking and five times as much space for waterfront activity and access for townspeople.”

Closed session

The town council did not respond to Montague but went into closed session to discuss Montague’s proposal. No action was taken on the property following the closed session.

Multiple Urbanna town councils have debated what to do with the land at the end of Virginia Street for about 10 years. Proposed uses included a dock, a kayak launch site, a fishing pier, a dinghy dock, a park, among other things.

The Urbanna Town Marina is located about 75 yards to the north. The land adjoins The Residences at Oyster Harbor, and Montague’s marina.