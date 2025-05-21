Lancaster Players transforms stage for mystery-comedy

Turning the Lancaster Players stage in White Stone from a renovated French farmhouse into a stylish Los Angeles Airbnb is no small feat. “Thanks to the dedication of a talented team of set decorators, painters and carpenters, the transformation is well under way,” said Players President Luke Rawls.

“Our team of volunteer craftsmen is working together to bring the ambiance of sunny California for “What Is Murder?,” a mystery-comedy by Ken Levine.”

Sandy Mullins and Rawls, along with crew members Nick Magnani and Aaron Stevens, are constructing the space, ensuring every detail aligns with the play’s setting. Former Deltaville resident Grace Emminizer-Davis, known for her excellent portrayal of Jacqueline in “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” has designed and crafted Mission-style architectural panels, adding an authentic touch to the walls. Principal painter Rita Grinbergs, working alongside Nadine Flood, is hand-painting intricate faux Spanish tiles to accent doorways and floor areas.