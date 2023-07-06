85.1 F
Girls participate in Middlesex “Rec” Dept. volleyball camp

(Photo by Larry Chowning)

The Middlesex County Parks and Recreation Department offered its annual volleyball camp last week in Saluda’s John Clements Memorial gymnasium. Those participating include, front, from left, Caroline Carter, Maddie Lehman, Eva Gagnon, Amelia Reynolds, Isabella Taylor, Aria Randall, Nadya Crader, Skylar Beverly, Shaelynn Slusher, Carissa Maul; and back, same order, Coach Mariah Robinson, Alyssa Moore, Brianna Thomas, Laniyah Head, Rori Stuart, Hannah Koehler, Scarlet Elias, Maelynn Mallory and Coach Airianna Beverly. (Jordyn Williams was unavailable for the photo.)

